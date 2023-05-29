BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

