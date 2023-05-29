Destination Wealth Management Has $2.68 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 246,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNH opened at $481.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

