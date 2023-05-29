BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

