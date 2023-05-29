BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,580,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.37.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.92. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $814.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

