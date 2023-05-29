UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $481.52 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

