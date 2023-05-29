The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

