Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

