BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.