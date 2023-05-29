Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

LNG stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

