Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,202 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

