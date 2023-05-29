BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

