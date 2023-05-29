Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

