PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $71.42 on Monday. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

