BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,045.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,045.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,775 shares of company stock worth $776,066 and have sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

