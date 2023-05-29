Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,176 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $324,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

