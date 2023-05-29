Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
