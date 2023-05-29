PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $257.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

