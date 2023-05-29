BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $41.22 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,835,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,273,000 after purchasing an additional 359,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

