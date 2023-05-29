Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 286,671 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $67.67 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

