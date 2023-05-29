Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $127.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

