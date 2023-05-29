Korea Investment CORP Sells 77,210 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,465 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 77,210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of VMware worth $69,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $133.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $134.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

