Korea Investment CORP Has $68.34 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,487 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

C stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.