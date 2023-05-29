Polymath (POLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $149.40 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00327546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16535532 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,707,663.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.