Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $64.40 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.40 million and $1.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,881.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00419080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00126641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002995 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19462208 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,203,126.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

