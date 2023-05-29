Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,501 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $51,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB opened at $298.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average of $286.75. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

