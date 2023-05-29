Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,648 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $55.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.