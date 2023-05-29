PGGM Investments Has $11.57 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nucor were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.