BitCash Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $25,578.63 and approximately $1,817.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

