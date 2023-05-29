General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204,512 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

