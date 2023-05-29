Korea Investment CORP Sells 222,827 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,827 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $50,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

