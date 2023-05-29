The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,240 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $51,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $194.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

