PGGM Investments Sells 5,107 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Dover worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

