Bank of America Corp DE Has $429.74 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.55% of American Water Works worth $429,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $143.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

