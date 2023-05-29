Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $176.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

