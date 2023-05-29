Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.38.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $244.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.