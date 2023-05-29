Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 41,333 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

