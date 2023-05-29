T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.