M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $479,000.

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

