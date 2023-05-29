M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $272.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day moving average is $264.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

