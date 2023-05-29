M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

