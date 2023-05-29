M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $199.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

