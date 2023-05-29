M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 319.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

