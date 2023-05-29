M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

