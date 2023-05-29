M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

