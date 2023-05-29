M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 2,133 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $265.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

