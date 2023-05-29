iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 28,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $149.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

