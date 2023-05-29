M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

NYSE LYV opened at $82.15 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

