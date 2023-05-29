M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $155.23 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.