M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $118.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

