M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

